The vanishing Left

Another reason, he said is that the Left takes decades to bring about changes. The lethargic and organisational disciplinary structure is not working in their favour in the current context.

“They take eons to change, and are bad in catching up. They are not able to cope up with the cultural agenda of the right. There are economic reasons too. Liberalism growing into informalisation (the increase in proportion of workforce in informal sector) has made mobilisation around class politics a very difficult agenda to set. The Left can mobilise trade unions, but when it comes to informal labour, which is migrant and moves from one place to another, the Left is at a loss. They have not developed a strategy or alternative methods to address this. Their failure in mobilising the informal sectors caused the decline in their electoral presence,” said Gudavarthy.

Rise & fall of the Left

The span of about 40 years — starting from the fourth Lok Sabha elections in 1967 to the fall of the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2004 — could arguably be the golden age of Left dominance in India. On an average, they had jointly been capturing 50 seats in every election. For the CPM, its best performance came in 2004, when it had won 43 seats, a record since its formation in 1964 after breaking away from the CPI.

The CPI’s peak was recorded in the third Lok Sabha in 1962. Following the split, in the ensuing election in 1967, the CPM had won 19 and CPI 29.

In an interview with this newspaper earlier, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the dwindling strength of the party in Parliament was the result of ganging up of forces —from right to left—against the party. However, he had admitted that there were also some lapses on its part.

“Our electoral support has significantly declined. But at the same time, our ability to set an agenda before the country has actually strengthened... The only issue on which PM Narendra Modi had to back off was the farm stir against the three farm bills,” he had said.