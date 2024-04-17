There won't be any democracy, elections if Modi wins again: Mamata in Assam poll rally

She asserted that her party, TMC, loves all religions and does not want people to be divided on religious lines.

"If the INDIA bloc wins, there will not be the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Uniform Civil Code. We will repeal all discriminatory laws," Banerjee said at the rally.

She appealed to people to vote for all four Trinamool Congress candidates in Assam in the Lok Sabha polls and announced that her party would contest all 126 assembly seats in the 2026 state polls.

"This is just a trailer and the final is yet to come. I will come again," Banerjee added.