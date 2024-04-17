Uttar Pradesh: BJP faces Rajput ire in 3-corner battle

SAHARANPUR: On Tuesday, all roads leading to Saharanpur city are lined up with lotus flags and huge cutouts of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi. As Yogi Adityanath along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Raghav Lakhanpal took out a massive roadshow in an open, flower-decked vehicle in the evening, the waiting crowd on both sides of the pavement cheered with Jai Shri Ram chants.

Significantly, this is the third visit of the Chief Minister to Saharanpur in an apparent effort to contain the ire of the Rajput community, which has openly issued boycott calls against the BJP in Western Uttar Pradesh. Saharanpur goes to poll on Friday (April 19), in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. Though the Rajputs, who traditionally vote for the BJP, organized maha panchayats in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut last week extending support for BJP’s rivals, the BJP leaders say that the effective intervention of Yogi Adityanath, Union minister Rajnath Singh and Haryana Chief Minister has helped to quell the dissent.

Sanjay Chauhan, a BJP worker from Behat, admits that there was discontent over only one Lok Sabha ticket for the community. “The issues have been settled now. We held a meeting yesterday and declared our support for the BJP after the top leaders assured us that our concerns will be addressed next time,” says Chauhan, who runs a hardware shop. “This election is between Hindus and Muslims. Only the BJP government at the Centre and state can rein in the majority Muslim community in this area,” says another BJP loyalist Mohit Goel.