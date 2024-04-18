Abusive language used against Chirag Paswan's mother amid RJD rally

PATNA: Ahead of Bihar’s four Lok Sabha constituencies going to the polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on Friday, a video purportedly showing RJD workers using abusive language against LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan’s mother Reena Paswan in an election rally addressed by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has gone viral on social media.

RJD workers reportedly used abusive comments against Chirag’s mother during an election rally, addressed by Tejashwi Yadav in Jamui Lok Sabha constituency from where LJP (Ram Vilas) chief’s brother-in-law Arun Bharti is contesting election. RJD's candidate in the constituency Archana Ravidas was also present on the stage when party workers used offensive language against Chirag’s mother.

Reacting to the viral video, Chirag expressed his displeasure over the matter and said that he would not have tolerated it had someone spoken against Tejashwi’s mother Rabri Devi and elder sister Misa Bharti. In response to a media query, the Jamui MP said that he would take up the matter with Election Commission and seek action against the offenders.

Chirag's concerns were echoed by his ally, the BJP, with Bihar BJP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary affirming that a formal complaint would be lodged with the Election Commission regarding the incident. The BJP emphasized that such disrespectful behavior towards the wife of veteran socialist leader and former MP Ram Vilas Paswan was unacceptable.

Former chief minister and HMA patron Jeetan Ram Manjhi who is contesting election from Gaya (SC) seat also expressed his shock over the development and said that mother of a Dalit leader had been humiliated at the election rally addressed by Tejashwi in Jamui.

Meanwhile, a delegation of NDA leaders led by BJP leader Usha Vidyarthi met the state chief electoral officer and made a formal complaint in this regard. The election commission has however, not initiated any investigation into the matter.