BJP fields Union Minister Narayan Rane from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat

Rane's elder son Nilesh Rane had won the 2009 Lok Sabha election in the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency when the Rane family was part of the Congress.

Nilesh was re-nominated by the Congress, but lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election against Vinayak Raut.

Raut retained the constituency in 2019 when Nilesh contested as the candidate of Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha, a political outfit floated by his father. The outfit was later merged into the BJP.

Narayan Rane started his political career in the undivided Shiv Sena and went on to become the chief minister in 1999.

However, he was expelled from the party by its founder Bal Thackeray in 2005 for 'anti-party activities'.

Rane's younger son Nitesh represents the Kankavli assembly constituency in the Sindhudurg district.