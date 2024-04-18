Election officials seize Rs 64 lakhs kept under 'suspicious circumstances' in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The Election Commission confiscated a sum of Rs 64 lakh that was kept under suspicious circumstances just a day before the Lok Sabha polls.
Returning Officer A Kulothungan in a statement said that in response to a complaint received by the District Control Room, Assistant Election Officers conducted a thorough search across various locations in the Puducherry area from the night of April 16, 2024, to April 17, 2024.
During these operations, officials stumbled upon a suspicious amount of Rs 64 lakhs in a single household. Acting swiftly, Assistant Returning Officer Yashwanthiah who is in charge of three assembly segments of Kadirgaman, Indira Nagar and Thattanchavady oversaw the confiscation of the said amount.
Given the substantial sum exceeding Rs 10 lakhs, the Income Tax Department was promptly notified and entrusted with the confiscated funds, said Kulothungan.
In a parallel development, a series of raids conducted on the same day resulted in the apprehension of four individuals allegedly involved in distributing money to voters.
Legal proceedings have been initiated against them, with ongoing investigations underway, said the RO.