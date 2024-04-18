Election officials seize Rs 64 lakhs kept under 'suspicious circumstances' in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The Election Commission confiscated a sum of Rs 64 lakh that was kept under suspicious circumstances just a day before the Lok Sabha polls.

Returning Officer A Kulothungan in a statement said that in response to a complaint received by the District Control Room, Assistant Election Officers conducted a thorough search across various locations in the Puducherry area from the night of April 16, 2024, to April 17, 2024.

During these operations, officials stumbled upon a suspicious amount of Rs 64 lakhs in a single household. Acting swiftly, Assistant Returning Officer Yashwanthiah who is in charge of three assembly segments of Kadirgaman, Indira Nagar and Thattanchavady oversaw the confiscation of the said amount.