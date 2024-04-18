First phase of LS polls in Maharashtra: It's Congress party's 'caste calculations' vs BJP's 'Modi charisma'

MUMBAI: With only 24 hours left for phase 1 of the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, the Congress and the BJP have left no stone unturned in a bid to win maximum number of seats in the state.

Of a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, five seats are going to polls on Friday (April 19).

The campaign for the five Lok Sabha seats concluded on Wednesday.

Out of the five seats, the Congress and the BJP are in direct contest for four Lok Sabha seats. The Congress candidate is pitted against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Sena candidate in the fifth seat.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is hoping to retain four seats-- Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara Gondia, and Ramtek while the Congress is hoping to retain the sole Lok Sabha seat of Chandrapur.

The Congress is heavily banking on the Dalits, Muslims and Kunbi caste voters while the saffron party is hoping that the 'Modi wave' would help them win majority seats.

Inflation and unemployment play a role in anti-incumbency

A political observer commented that there is a major anti-incumbency sentiment in the region.

"People are against the BJP as the sitting MPs failed to fulfil their demands. Inflation and rising unemployment have further escalated anti-BJP sentiments among the people. However, the BJP is hopeful that Modi's charisma will override all these hurdles and ensure victory," the political analyst noted.

"In this Lok Sabha election, people are more concerned about local and area-specific issues rather than national issues," he added.

Nagpur

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is aiming for a third term by highlighting development works in his constituency. Vikas Thakare, the Congress nominee for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, is relying more on caste dynamics and people's discontent with the BJP leader.

Chandrapur

Congress candidate Pratibha Dhanorkar is seeking votes in the name of 'symapthy' following the demise of her husband Bala Dhanokar who represented the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Dhanorkar who belongs to the Kunbi community is also banking on the caste factor.

The BJP candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar is again depending on the Modi charisma to sail home.