First phase of LS polls in Maharashtra: It's Congress party's 'caste calculations' vs BJP's 'Modi charisma'

MUMBAI: With only 24 hours left for phase 1 of the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, the Congress and the BJP have left no stone unturned in a bid to win maximum number of seats in the state.
Of a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, five seats are going to polls on Friday (April 19).
The campaign for the five Lok Sabha seats concluded on Wednesday.
Out of the five seats, the Congress and the BJP are in direct contest for four Lok Sabha seats. The Congress candidate is pitted against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Sena candidate in the fifth seat.
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is hoping to retain four seats-- Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara Gondia, and Ramtek while the Congress is hoping to retain the sole Lok Sabha seat of Chandrapur.
The Congress is heavily banking on the Dalits, Muslims and Kunbi caste voters while the saffron party is hoping that the 'Modi wave' would help them win majority seats.
Inflation and unemployment play a role in anti-incumbency
A political observer commented that there is a major anti-incumbency sentiment in the region.
"People are against the BJP as the sitting MPs failed to fulfil their demands. Inflation and rising unemployment have further escalated anti-BJP sentiments among the people. However, the BJP is hopeful that Modi's charisma will override all these hurdles and ensure victory," the political analyst noted.
"In this Lok Sabha election, people are more concerned about local and area-specific issues rather than national issues," he added.
Nagpur
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is aiming for a third term by highlighting development works in his constituency. Vikas Thakare, the Congress nominee for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, is relying more on caste dynamics and people's discontent with the BJP leader.
Chandrapur
Congress candidate Pratibha Dhanorkar is seeking votes in the name of 'symapthy' following the demise of her husband Bala Dhanokar who represented the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Dhanorkar who belongs to the Kunbi community is also banking on the caste factor.
The BJP candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar is again depending on the Modi charisma to sail home.
Ramtek
In the Ramtek Lok Sabha seat reserved for scheduled castes, Raju Parwe, who quit Congress to join the Shiv Sena is contesting the elections under the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.
PM Modi is leading a campaign to support Parwe, while CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis are also rallying, indicating significant canvassing for Parwe in the region.
Gadchiroli
In this seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste, BJP has re-nominated Ashok Nete. The Congress has fielded 65-year-old Dr Namdev Kirsan who has a PhD on Gandhi.
Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition and a member of the Congress party, is contesting from this seat. He has strived hard during electioneering to secure a victory.
Bhandara Gondia
Bhandara Gondia represents another significant Lok Sabha constituency for the Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and NCP leader Praful Patel.
Nana Patole decided not to contest in the Lok Sabha elections and instead sought the ticket for Prashant Padole to compete against the BJP's incumbent Lok Sabha member Sunil Mende.
Patole is putting weight behind Prashant Padole while Praful Patel is campaigning for the BJP candidate in this seat. Both Patole and Patel have a significant influence on this seat.
Meanwhile, the victory or defeat of the Congress in the seat will seal the fate of Nana Patole. If the grand old party wins the seat, Patole will continue as the state party president. If not, Patole is expected to be shown the door.