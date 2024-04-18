Government notifies use of nano urea for 3 years despite row over efficiency

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Wednesday notified the use of Nano Urea Plus for a period of three years. The use of Nano Urea has been controversial due to its claim of efficiency and inadequate field trials.

Several reports have indicated that farmers are dissatisfied with its use as it reduces production. Nano urea, in liquid form, provides plants with essential Nitrogen, critical for producing amino acids, pigments, enzymes, and genetic material.

The notification provides specifications for Nano Urea (liquid) 16, to be manufactured by M/s IFFCO in India for three years. IFFCO, a multi-state cooperative society engaged in fertilizer manufacturing and marketing, expressed happiness over the government’s decision to notify its advanced product. They believe it will help increase crop production, promote sustainable farming, and save a significant amount on fertilizer subsidies.

Dr. U S Awasthi, CEO of IFFCO, stated on social media that “IFFCO nano-urea plus is an advanced nano urea formulation redefined to meet crops’ nitrogen requirement at critical growth phases.” He further explained its benefits in promoting soil health, farmer profitability, sustainable environment, and enhancing micronutrient availability and efficiency.

