Hi-tech submersible platform inaugurated at Navy hub in Kerala

NEW DELHI: A state-of-the-art Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterisation and Evaluation (Space) was inaugurated by Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat at Underwater Acoustic Research Facility, Kulamavu in Idukki district of Kerala on Wednesday.

“The SPACE will mainly be utilised for evaluation of complete sonar systems, allowing for quick deployment and easy recovery of scientific packages such as sensors and transducers,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

The SPACE marks a milestone in naval technology advancement. The Sonar (Sound Navigation and Ranging) devices onboard the warships, submarine and helicopters help the platforms in detection of the underwater objects and the distance between it and the platform. It also is used to communicate.

The Space will be suitable for survey, sampling, and data collection of air, surface, mid-water, and reservoir floor parameters using modern scientific instrumentation. It will cater to the needs of data processing and sample analyses in modern, well equipped scientific laboratories heralding a new era of anti-submarine warfare research capabilities.

The Space, set up by the Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory of DRDO, has been designed as a premier testing and evaluation hub for sonar systems destined for the Indian Navy onboard various platforms including ships, submarines and helicopters.

It will consist of two distinct assemblages -- a platform which floats on the water surface, and a submersible platform which can be lowered to any depth up to 100 m using winch systems. Upon completion of operations, the submersible platform can be winched up and docked with the floating platform.