INTERVIEW | ‘PM’s GYAN can help transform local economy’

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has set his sights on transforming Porbandar, Gujarat, into a burgeoning tourist centre if elected to the Lok Sabha from the region. Mandaviya’s vision for Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, includes the development of cruise tourism and the launch of the RoRo and Ropax initiatives -- ships where passengers and vehicles can be moved.

Unlike conventional cruise vessels, such ships are used for transportation over a coastline or inland waters and is widely used in Europe and East Asia. In a conversation with Monika Yadav, Mandaviya says he plans to revitalize the local economy by tapping into Porbandar’s coastal resources. Voting for all 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat is due May 7 in the third phase of the general election. Excerpts:

How do you plan to revive the local economy?

We see a huge economic opportunity in Porbandar as it has a huge coastline, potential fisheries and the tourism industry. These sectors can also create a lot of employment in the future. Besides, we also want to bolster key industries such as food processing. We can also rejuvenate struggling sectors in nearby areas like Jetpur, where the dying industry could be revitalized, and Dhoraji, where the informal plastic industry could be formalized for greater efficiency and regulation.

What’s the thrust of your poll campaign?

The 2024 election’s focus is on re-electing Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third term. The PM has already highlighted the core sections of people and key area where the BJP would like to focus on. The PM’s commitment is to the welfare of GYAN -- Gareeb (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmer), and Nari Shakti (women). Each person, especially from the economically disadvantaged section, has benefited from our government schemes. For instance, fishermen wanting to buy a new boat have got loans, labourers have been able to buy a government-issued house and farmers have received Rs 6,000 annually.