J-K: Amid ceasefire, peaceful voting expected in Udhampur LS seat

JAMMU: In view of the ongoing ceasefire between India and Pakistan and the heavy deployment of paramilitary forces, the voting process is expected to be peaceful in 2,637 polling stations in the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, a senior election official said.

The seat in Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls on Friday in the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

"Out of the 2,637 polling stations (in Udhampur), 31 are located along the International Border in Kathua district. Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful polling," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang K Pole said.

"Because a ceasefire is holding (between India and Pakistan since February 2021) without any major ceasefire violations, the polling is expected to be peaceful," Pole told PTI.

"All arrangements are in place for free, fair and peaceful voting tomorrow (Friday). The security measures are foolproof with adequate deployment of police and CAPF personnel," Returning officer for Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency Rakesh Minhas told PTI.

"The polling staff along with election logistics and material has either reached their destinations or are on their way to reach the polling stations by this evening," Minas said.

The polling will start at its scheduled time at 7 am Friday and conclude at 6 pm, Pole said, adding a mock exercise will be held before the actual start of the polling in the presence of agents of the contesting political parties.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is eyeing a third consecutive term in the constituency after winning the seat for BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, facing a major challenge from Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh, who had also won the seat twice in 2004 and 2009.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party's (DPAP) candidate G M Saroori, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Amit Kumar and six independents will also be contesting in the elections from the Udhampur constituency.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy with light to moderate rain (light snow over higher reaches) at most places with thunder and lightning from Thursday till Friday night, indicating temporary disruption of surface transportation in a few higher reaches.