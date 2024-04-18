Jharkhand: Transgender on mission to talk about community

RANCHI: For the first time inthe history of Jharkhand, a third gender is all set to contest the Lok Sabhapolls from Dhanbad. Despite their tiny population, Sunaina Singh is determined to become the voice of her community.
A Zoology graduate from Dhanbad’s P K Roy Memorial College, Sunaina Singh, 35, has also secured a ticket from the Uttar Pradesh-based Naqi Bhartiya Ekta Party (NBEP).Currently she is the district president of the ‘Kinnar Maa Trust’.
Initially, she wanted to contest as an independent candidate, but was later offered a ticket by the Chaudhary Zarar Ahmed Naqi-led NBEP, she said. According to Sunaina, she is contesting the polls on the planks of unemployment and education and will ensure that the children get better education facilities that will further lead to generation of more employment in Dhanbad.
Interestingly, Sunaina has also released her manifesto in which she has clearly mentioned that education and unemployment is on her priority list. Expressing anguish over the“inequality against the transgender community,” Sunaina wonders that even after 75 years of independence, the community has been kept away from the mainstream and none of the political parties have done anything for them.
Despite facing ridicule from her family for years, Sunaina is going to jump into the electoral fray with the support of her community members and middle class families. “After joining politics,most of the people resort to nepotism…..since transgendersdo not have any family,therefore I will work only for the welfare of the people of my constituency ifget elected from the seat,” said Sunaina. Referring to the fundsrequired for contesting the polls, Sunaina said that her community and thepeople of her constituency have been making donations to encourage her tocontest against rampant corruption and pollution inDhanbad.
Referring to herjourney, Sunaina said that her parents abandoned her at thehospital after the birthand state president of transgender community took careof her after that. Aftercompleting her graduation, she also tried for a job inDelhi but failed due torampant discrimination against her community in society, she said. Sunaina finally returnedto Dhanbad and decided to serve the people of herconstituency and free itfrom poverty, corruption, crime, and unemployment.
Planks of unemployment & education
According to Sunaina,she is contesting the polls on the planks of unemployment and education and will ensure that the children get better education facilities that will further lead to generation of more employment in Dhanbad, a major commercial district