Jharkhand: Transgender on mission to talk about community

RANCHI: For the first time inthe history of Jharkhand, a third gender is all set to contest the Lok Sabhapolls from Dhanbad. Despite their tiny population, Sunaina Singh is determined to become the voice of her community.

A Zoology graduate from Dhanbad’s P K Roy Memorial College, Sunaina Singh, 35, has also secured a ticket from the Uttar Pradesh-based Naqi Bhartiya Ekta Party (NBEP).Currently she is the district president of the ‘Kinnar Maa Trust’.

Initially, she wanted to contest as an independent candidate, but was later offered a ticket by the Chaudhary Zarar Ahmed Naqi-led NBEP, she said. According to Sunaina, she is contesting the polls on the planks of unemployment and education and will ensure that the children get better education facilities that will further lead to generation of more employment in Dhanbad.