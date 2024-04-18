Lok Sabha Election: It's 'bahus' versus 'sasur' in Haryana's Hisar

CHANDIGARH: It will stay with the Chautala clan in Hisar, but not before a 'bahus' versus 'sasur' fight.

The wives of two cousins from Haryana's one-time first family are pitted against each other and against the brother of their fathers-in-law in their constituency.

The situation came to pass after the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Thursday evening declared Sunaina Chautala, wife of Ravi Chautala, grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, as the party's candidate from Hisar.

With this, she is all set to take on Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Naina Singh Chautala, who is a two-time MLA, and Ranjit Chautala of the BJP. Thus a family feud is set to play out in the open in the electoral scene in Hisar.

Along with Sunaina, the Indian National Lok Dal named three other candidates, senior party leader Abhay Singh Chautala from Kurukshetra, and Gurpreet Singh from the Ambala (reserved) seat.

Sunaina is the general secretary of the women's wing of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Her husband Ravi Chautala is the cousin of the INLD MLA from Ellenabad assembly seat Abhay Singh Chautala.