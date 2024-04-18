Rajasthan: Battle of turncoats in Nagaur

JAIPUR: The contest between MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) founder Hanuman Beniwal and his BJP challenger Jyoti Mirdha in Rajasthan’s Nagaur is a battle of old rivals that has heated up the Jat-dominated Lok Sabha constituency, with people talking about which of these two Jat faces will have an upper hand.

Beniwal is contesting the election this time as the Opposition INDIA bloc’s candidate following his alliance with the Congress, which was ousted from power by the BJP in the November 2023 Assembly polls. Former MP Jyoti Mirdha, who was earlier with the Congress, is the granddaughter of Nathuram Mirdha, an influential Jat leader. Both candidates had competed against each other in the 2019 elections. Beniwal defeated Jyoti who contested on a Congress ticket.