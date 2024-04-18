TMC manifesto promises guaranteed jobs, free LPG cylinders, CAA repeal

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal unveiled its Lok Sabha election manifesto on Wednesday, promising an array of social welfare initiatives, the revocation of the CAA, and stopping the NRC exercise if the INDIA bloc, their national-level ally, comes to power.
Christened ‘Didir Shopoth’ (Didi’s pledges), the Trinamool promises to provide guaranteed employment, universal housing, free LPG cylinders, assured minimum support price for farmers, scholarships for SC, ST, and OBC students, among other initiatives, to improve the people’s living standards.
Releasing the manifesto at the party headquarters, party’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said, “These are the promises we will fulfil as part of the INDIA bloc when it forms the next government.”
The party promised that all graduates and diploma holders up to 25 years of age will be provided one-year apprenticeships with a monthly stipend.
Student Credit Cards of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided for higher education, the manifesto promised. The number of higher education scholarships for SC/STs and OBCs will be tripled.
Current Old Age Pension for individuals aged 60 and above will be increased to Rs 1,000 per month. The cost of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders will be capped to ensure affordability.
The TMC walked out of the INDIA bloc in January over disagreements over seat-sharing with the Congress in Bengal. However, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has stated that it continues to be part of the INDIA bloc at the national level.
“We promise to control petrol and diesel prices through the formulation of a price stabilisation fund. We also promise to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise, and will not implement the Uniform Civil Code,” senior party leader Amit Mitra said.
West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has vowed not to implement the CAA in West Bengal. “In the last 10 years, they have undermined the tenets of federalism, pluralism, liberty, and democracy. Misusing the Central agencies, they have tried to suppress opposition voices,” she said.
‘Will amend Art 155 on Guvs’ appointments’
The Trinamool’s ‘Didir Shopoth’manifesto promises to bring a constitutional amendment to Article 155 to ensure that governors are appointed in consultation with state legislatures. “The federal rights of all states will be firmly preserved... We will not accept the ‘One nation, one election’,” the party stated. The practice of toppling governments will be decisively curtailed. The TMC will strengthen protections to ensure that democratically elected governments are not changed through devious means.