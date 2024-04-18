TMC manifesto promises guaranteed jobs, free LPG cylinders, CAA repeal

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal unveiled its Lok Sabha election manifesto on Wednesday, promising an array of social welfare initiatives, the revocation of the CAA, and stopping the NRC exercise if the INDIA bloc, their national-level ally, comes to power.

Christened ‘Didir Shopoth’ (Didi’s pledges), the Trinamool promises to provide guaranteed employment, universal housing, free LPG cylinders, assured minimum support price for farmers, scholarships for SC, ST, and OBC students, among other initiatives, to improve the people’s living standards.

Releasing the manifesto at the party headquarters, party’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said, “These are the promises we will fulfil as part of the INDIA bloc when it forms the next government.”

The party promised that all graduates and diploma holders up to 25 years of age will be provided one-year apprenticeships with a monthly stipend.

Student Credit Cards of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided for higher education, the manifesto promised. The number of higher education scholarships for SC/STs and OBCs will be tripled.

Current Old Age Pension for individuals aged 60 and above will be increased to Rs 1,000 per month. The cost of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders will be capped to ensure affordability.