Amid war-like situation, only BJP government with majority can keep India safe: PM Modi

Bhopal: At a time when the threat of Iran-Israel war is looming large, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the need for India having a BJP government with a complete majority that will work on a war footing to keep the country safe.

"Clouds of war are hovering in the world, when there is a war-like situation globally, then India needs a strong government that works on a war footing. The country needs a government which can defend the country in any situation. This can be done only by the BJP government having complete majority," Modi said, while addressing a Lok Sabha polls rally in Damoh district of MP’s Bundelkhand region on Friday.

The Damoh and Khajuraho seats of the region will vote in the second phase on April 26.