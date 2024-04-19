Amid war-like situation, only BJP government with majority can keep India safe: PM Modi

Bhopal: At a time when the threat of Iran-Israel war is looming large, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the need for India having a BJP government with a complete majority that will work on a war footing to keep the country safe.
"Clouds of war are hovering in the world, when there is a war-like situation globally, then India needs a strong government that works on a war footing. The country needs a government which can defend the country in any situation. This can be done only by the BJP government having complete majority," Modi said, while addressing a Lok Sabha polls rally in Damoh district of MP’s Bundelkhand region on Friday.
The Damoh and Khajuraho seats of the region will vote in the second phase on April 26.
Without naming Pakistan, he raised the issue of financial crisis and bankruptcy like situation existing in the neighbouring country.
"Currently, the situation is bad in many countries, many nations are turning bankrupt. One of our neighbours, which was the supplier of terror, is now longing even for wheat flour," the PM said.
He went on to accuse the Congress government of weakening the country's defence sector and not looking beyond their self-interest in defence/weapon deals.
"Entire country has seen how Congress put all its power to prevent the Indian Air Force (IAF) from getting the Rafale fighter craft. Had there been a Congress regime even now, India's indigenous light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas would not have been in the sky. Under the BJP government, our defence establishment isn't just becoming Atmanirbhar (self-dependent), but the country is also donning the new identity of becoming an exporter of weapons. This year only, defence exports from India have touched Rs 21,000 crore. As I speak now, our BrahMos missiles are ready to be exported to the Philippines,” Modi said.
Taking a dig at the Congress and other INDI alliance parties' leaders for not attending the January 22 Ram Temple consecration ceremony at Ayodhya, Modi said, "Even the head of the Ansari family which had been fighting for the Babri Mosque against the Hindus in courts since two generations, not just welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, but attended the Ram Temple foundation and Ram Temple consecration ceremony. But the Congress and other INDI alliance leaders rejected the invite to attend the consecration ceremony just to appease their vote banks."