Amit Shah slams Opposition, says probe agencies doing their duties

AHMEDABAD : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed confidence that BJP will win all 26 LS seats in Gujarat.
“Be it the East, West, North or South, the atmosphere in the country suggests that we will get more than 400 seats. BJP’s performance in south India will be the best-ever this time In Gujarat, we will win 26 of 26 seats, with a larger lead than in the previous election,” Shah said at a rally in Gandhinagar.
Addressing concerns over Kshatriya community’s resentment in Gujarat, Shah said, “Rupalaji sincerely apologised.” Kshatriyas have been protesting against Union minister Parshottam Rupala, contesting from the Rajkot seat, after a video clip of his remarks went viral in the last week of March. The protesters demanded that the BJP cancel the ticket to Rupala to contest from Rajkot. “The BJP is poised for victory in states like Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. Our tally in Uttar Pradesh will be the highest ever,” he said.
Reflecting on his political career, Shah emphasized his long-standing connection with many states. “I was the election in-charge for Atalji and Advaniji,” he said. Referring to Gandhinagar, he said, “This area has given me everything I’ve got.”
Ahead of the roadshow in Sanand, Shah in a post on X said, “Today I will appeal to my brothers and sisters of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency to make BJP victorious and give their blessings to Modi ji so that he becomes Prime Minister once again to make the country No. 1 in every sector and to make Gandhinagar one of the most developed Lok Sabha seats in the country.”
He added, “Our lead will increase in every seat, signaling a significant rise in support.”
Reacting to Opposition outcry over the investigation agencies, Shah said, “The probe agencies perform their duties diligently. If anyone has any issues with them, they should address them in courts.”
The veteran BJP leader, vying for re-election from the Gandhinagar seat for a second term, is scheduled to file his nomination papers on Friday, according to Gujarat party spokesperson Yagnesh Dave.
Shah had won from Gandhinagar by more than five lakh votes in the 2019 elections.
He conducted three roadshows in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, followed by an evening rally in the Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad.
‘Vijay Muhurat’ for state party president
Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil faced a delay in filing his nomination for the Navsari seat at an auspicious time on Thursday due to an overwhelming turnout of supporters at his morning roadshow. Consequently, the MP will file his nomination at the auspicious ‘Vijay Muhurat’ of 12.39 pm on Friday.