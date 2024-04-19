Amit Shah slams Opposition, says probe agencies doing their duties

AHMEDABAD : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed confidence that BJP will win all 26 LS seats in Gujarat.

“Be it the East, West, North or South, the atmosphere in the country suggests that we will get more than 400 seats. BJP’s performance in south India will be the best-ever this time In Gujarat, we will win 26 of 26 seats, with a larger lead than in the previous election,” Shah said at a rally in Gandhinagar.

Addressing concerns over Kshatriya community’s resentment in Gujarat, Shah said, “Rupalaji sincerely apologised.” Kshatriyas have been protesting against Union minister Parshottam Rupala, contesting from the Rajkot seat, after a video clip of his remarks went viral in the last week of March. The protesters demanded that the BJP cancel the ticket to Rupala to contest from Rajkot. “The BJP is poised for victory in states like Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. Our tally in Uttar Pradesh will be the highest ever,” he said.

Reflecting on his political career, Shah emphasized his long-standing connection with many states. “I was the election in-charge for Atalji and Advaniji,” he said. Referring to Gandhinagar, he said, “This area has given me everything I’ve got.”