At wife’s rally, Ajit Pawar’s ‘vote-for-funds’ jibe triggers Maharashtra row

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has found himself embroiled in controversy due to remarks he made during the Lok Sabha election campaign late on Wednesday, in support of his wife, Sunetra Pawar He warned that he would only release development funds if voters supported her candidacy. Opposition parties have accused him of violating the election code of conduct and have called for actions to be taken against him.

Rohit Pawar, an MLA from NCP (SP), asserted that Ajit Pawar’s statements breached the election code of conduct. He highlighted a particular instance when Ajit Pawar spoke about fund allocation during a meeting. Rohit questioned, “What funds is Dada talking about? Are these funds held by their friends or are they government development funds? Since the public is not supporting, it constitutes a code of conduct violation to now threaten withholding funds! The Election Commission should take this seriously!”

Atul Londe, the chief spokesperson for the Maharashtra Congress, also criticized Ajit Pawar for his statements made during an active election period. “How can the DCM make such statements during an election? He has essentially threatened voters, saying that if they do not vote for his wife, he will withhold funds. This is a mockery of democracy and the election code of conduct.”