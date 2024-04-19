Chautala clan clash set to spice up Haryana's Hisar turf

CHANDIGARH : It is a fight between the Chautala clan in Hisar, with “bahus” versus “sasur” in the Hisar Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming elections. The cousin sisters-in-law are pitted against each other and against their cousin father-in-law. On Thursday, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) declared Sunaina Chautala, wife of Ravi Chautala and granddaughter of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, as the party’s candidate from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

She is all set to take on Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Naina Singh Chautala, a two-time MLA and mother of former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, and Ranjit Chautala of the BJP. Thus, a family feud is set to unfold openly in the electoral scene in Hisar.

The Indian National Lok Dal on Thursday declared three candidates for the Lok Sabha elections: senior party leader Abhay Singh Chautala from Kurukshetra, Sunaina Chautala from Hisar, and Gurpreet Singh from the Ambala (reserved) seat.

Sunaina, who is the general secretary of the women’s wing of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), was announced as the party’s candidate from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat. Her husband, Ravi Chautala, is the cousin brother of INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala from the Ellenabad assembly seat and was also active in politics some time ago. Ravi Chautala is the son of Devi Lal’s eldest son, Pratap Chautala. Meanwhile, Naina Singh Chautala, a two-time MLA from the Badhra assembly segment and wife of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) supremo, as well as mother of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who is the grandson of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, is the JJP candidate. Abhay and Ajay are real brothers.