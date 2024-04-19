India orders probes into 'high sugar’ content in Nestle’s baby food in poorer South Asian countries

NEW DELHI: India is investigating claims by a report alleging that Nestle, a global food and beverage giant, sells baby products with higher sugar content in poorer South Asian countries, including India, compared to its products in European markets.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is examining these claims made by the Swiss NGO, Public Eye, and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN). According to official sources, it is alleged that Nestle’s 15 Cerelac products contain an average of 2.7 grams of added sugar per serving.

Nestle India responded with a statement claiming it has already reduced the sugar content by up to 30 per cent over the last five years, depending on the product variant.

The company also stated that it regularly reviews and reformulates its product portfolio to lower the levels of added sugars. Despite these claims, Public Eye reports that in India, where sales exceeded $250 million in 2022, all Cerelac baby cereals still contain nearly 3 grams of added sugar per serving. The company offers 15 products under this range in the country.

The report criticised Nestle for prominently highlighting the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients in its products using idealizing imagery while lacking transparency about the added sugar content.

Dr. Arun Gupta, Convener of the Nutrition Advocacy for Public Interest a national think-tank comprising independent medical experts, paediatricians, and nutritionists, questioned the need for added sugar in products marketed to children in India. He highlighted the addictive nature of sugar and the ongoing public health crises of obesity and diabetes in the country. “It begins right from childhood.