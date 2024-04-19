India orders probes into 'high sugar’ content in Nestle’s baby food in poorer South Asian countries

NEW DELHI: India is investigating claims by a report alleging that Nestle, a global food and beverage giant, sells baby products with higher sugar content in poorer South Asian countries, including India, compared to its products in European markets.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is examining these claims made by the Swiss NGO, Public Eye, and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN). According to official sources, it is alleged that Nestle’s 15 Cerelac products contain an average of 2.7 grams of added sugar per serving.
Nestle India responded with a statement claiming it has already reduced the sugar content by up to 30 per cent over the last five years, depending on the product variant.
The company also stated that it regularly reviews and reformulates its product portfolio to lower the levels of added sugars. Despite these claims, Public Eye reports that in India, where sales exceeded $250 million in 2022, all Cerelac baby cereals still contain nearly 3 grams of added sugar per serving. The company offers 15 products under this range in the country.
The report criticised Nestle for prominently highlighting the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients in its products using idealizing imagery while lacking transparency about the added sugar content.
Dr. Arun Gupta, Convener of the Nutrition Advocacy for Public Interest a national think-tank comprising independent medical experts, paediatricians, and nutritionists, questioned the need for added sugar in products marketed to children in India. He highlighted the addictive nature of sugar and the ongoing public health crises of obesity and diabetes in the country. “It begins right from childhood.
A government report has indicated that more than half of the children aged 5 to 19 years in India display biomarkers of metabolic disorders,” he told reporters.
IBFAN has exposed significant disparities in the sugar content of Nestle’s baby products across different regions. An investigative study that examined approximately 150 baby products across various regions found that Nestle’s offerings in South Asian (including India), African, and Latin American markets contain notably higher sugar levels than those in European markets. The Guardian, referencing results from a Belgian laboratory analysis, reported that the sugar content in these products exceeds international food safety standards.
The introduction of added sugars before the age of two, as advised against by the World Health Organization (WHO), can potentially foster addictive eating behaviours and a lifelong preference for sweet tastes starting from a young age.
Added sugars are those not naturally present in food or drink but are included during preparation to enhance flavour. Examples include regular sugar, corn syrup, and honey.
Excessive consumption of foods with added sugars can lead to health issues such as weight gain, diabetes, and dental problems. Following these reports, Nestle India’s stock price fell by up to 5.4% on Thursday, hitting a low of Rs 2,409.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).