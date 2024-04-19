INTERVIEW | Must ensure INDIA bloc votes are not split in Maharashtra: Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan is the Congress campaign committee chairman for Lok sabha elections in the state. In an interview with Sudhir Surywanshi, Chavan says if BJP gets below 250 Lok Sabha seats, there would be a question mark over Modi becoming the PM a third time. He says the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (Pawar) will win more seats than the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti.
Excerpts:
What’s the Congress agenda in the Lok Sabha elections?
We have prepared an excellent manifesto and we are telling the people that these are not fake promises like Narendra Modi crediting Rs 15 lakh to each person’s account. Our promises are easily implementable. We have already delivered on the five guarantees in Karnataka and Telangana.
Do you think there will be an adverse reaction to so many people joining the BJP?
Yes, absolutely. The people of Maharashtra are honest and ethical. Some MLAs have switched sides, but voters haven’t taken it kindly. After the Shiv Sena and NCP break-up, there is a lot of sympathy for Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.
Will national or local issues dominate Lok sabha elections?
In this election, there is no national issue. The Ayodhya temple is built by a private trust by donation, so what has Modi got to do with it? The INDIA bloc should ensure that its votes are not split in the face of BJP attempts.
Why is the MVA still embroiled in a row over the Sangali seat?
There are 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the second largest seats after UP. We have achieved a breakthrough on 45 seats. The problem is only on three seats, including Sangali. We are still trying to resolve things.
How many seats will the MVA win?
It’s too early to talk about it. But I can tell you that MVA will get more seats than the Mahayuti.