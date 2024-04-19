INTERVIEW | Must ensure INDIA bloc votes are not split in Maharashtra: Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan is the Congress campaign committee chairman for Lok sabha elections in the state. In an interview with Sudhir Surywanshi, Chavan says if BJP gets below 250 Lok Sabha seats, there would be a question mark over Modi becoming the PM a third time. He says the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (Pawar) will win more seats than the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti.

Excerpts:

What’s the Congress agenda in the Lok Sabha elections?

We have prepared an excellent manifesto and we are telling the people that these are not fake promises like Narendra Modi crediting Rs 15 lakh to each person’s account. Our promises are easily implementable. We have already delivered on the five guarantees in Karnataka and Telangana.

Do you think there will be an adverse reaction to so many people joining the BJP?

Yes, absolutely. The people of Maharashtra are honest and ethical. Some MLAs have switched sides, but voters haven’t taken it kindly. After the Shiv Sena and NCP break-up, there is a lot of sympathy for Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.