Sporadic incidents mar first phase of polling in Bengal

KOLKATA: Sporadic incidents of violence marred the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in the three parliamentary constituencies in Bengal, as TMC and the BJP workers clashed with each other in various parts of violence-prone Cooch Behar seat.

Both the TMC and the BJP lodged 80 and 39 complaints, respectively, related to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on poll agents in the first few hours of polling, sources from both parties said.

Most of the complaints were from Cooch Behar and Alipurduars constituencies.

"We have received a few complaints, but we have no reports of violence so far," a senior officer of the CEO office said.

According to officials, Cooch Behar recorded 33. 68 per cent, while Alipurduars and Jalpaiguri recorded 35. 20 and 31. 94 per cent polling, respectively, by 11 am.

"By 11 am, the average polling was around 33. 56 per cent," an official said.

All three seats are reserved, with Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri for SCs and Alipurduars for STs.

A total of 37 candidates, including Union Minister and BJP leader Nisith Pramanik (Cooch Behar), are in the fray in the three constituencies.

The TMC alleged that BJP workers had thrashed polling agents in Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar constituency and voters were stopped from entering few booths.