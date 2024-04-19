This election is about making India big global power in next five years: Modi in MP poll rally

DAMOH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the ongoing Lok Sabha election is about making India a big global power in the next five years and asserted a strong and stable government was needed in view of the prevailing situation in the world.

"This is an election to make India a big power in the world... When there is an atmosphere of war in the world, then a government working on a war footing is very important in India. In such a time, there should be a strong government and only the BJP government with a full majority can do this," the prime minister said while addressing an election rally at Damoh in Madhya Pradesh.

Modi also accused the Congress of weakening the defence sector for decades when in power and alleged the opposition party did not want French-made Rafale fighter jets to come to India.