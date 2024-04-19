Udhampur polls heat up as anti-incumbency challenges BJP's Jitendra Singh

UDHAMPUR: Unlike 2019 when Modi wave swept across the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu region and BJP candidate Dr Jitendra Singh won Udhampur seat with a huge margin, the MoS at PMO is battling anti-incumbency this time. And the entry of Congress candidate Lal Singh in the poll fray has made the contest interesting and the voting can also spring a surprise. The seat goes to polls in the first phase on Friday.

Although three candidates are in fray—Dr Jitendra Singh of BJP, Lal Singh of Congress and G M Saroori of DPAP — the main battle is between Jitendra Singh and Lal Singh.

“It will be a close fight this time. It is a neck-and-neck fight. The entry of Lal Singh has made the contest tough for Jitendra Singh,” said Suresh, a resident of Kathua, the hometown of Congress candidate Lal Singh. He said that there is resentment against Jitendra Singh for remaining disconnected with the voters after the 2019 parliamentary polls.

“Everybody is complaining about it. Everybody wanted him to not be repeated after remaining an MP for 10 years. Even the BJP leaders also admit it privately,” said Suresh.

There is a greater enthusiasm to vote among first-time voters. “There are over 50,000 new voters in the district,” Suresh said, adding their vote may tilt the balance towards one of the two candidates.

Unlike other states, the BJP has preferred not to raise Ram mandir issue aggressively in Jammu region. Even Lal Singh’s past when he campaigned for Kathua rape and murder victims did not make much impact despite BJP and DPAP raising it.