Udhampur polls heat up as anti-incumbency challenges BJP's Jitendra Singh

UDHAMPUR: Unlike 2019 when Modi wave swept across the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu region and BJP candidate Dr Jitendra Singh won Udhampur seat with a huge margin, the MoS at PMO is battling anti-incumbency this time. And the entry of Congress candidate Lal Singh in the poll fray has made the contest interesting and the voting can also spring a surprise. The seat goes to polls in the first phase on Friday.
Although three candidates are in fray—Dr Jitendra Singh of BJP, Lal Singh of Congress and G M Saroori of DPAP — the main battle is between Jitendra Singh and Lal Singh.
“It will be a close fight this time. It is a neck-and-neck fight. The entry of Lal Singh has made the contest tough for Jitendra Singh,” said Suresh, a resident of Kathua, the hometown of Congress candidate Lal Singh. He said that there is resentment against Jitendra Singh for remaining disconnected with the voters after the 2019 parliamentary polls.
“Everybody is complaining about it. Everybody wanted him to not be repeated after remaining an MP for 10 years. Even the BJP leaders also admit it privately,” said Suresh.
There is a greater enthusiasm to vote among first-time voters. “There are over 50,000 new voters in the district,” Suresh said, adding their vote may tilt the balance towards one of the two candidates.
Unlike other states, the BJP has preferred not to raise Ram mandir issue aggressively in Jammu region. Even Lal Singh’s past when he campaigned for Kathua rape and murder victims did not make much impact despite BJP and DPAP raising it.
Instead the BJP focused its poll campaign on post Article 370 developments, including restoration of peace, end of stone-pelting, developmental projects and welfare schemes, improved road and rail connectivity, growth in tourism and pilgrimage tourism, etc.
The Congress in contrast raised issues ranging from snatching of statehood, threat to identity, job safety and land security. As the poll campaign was nearing end, Lal Singh pitched for safeguarding land and job rights of the locals.
Rakesh Kumar, another resident of Udhampur, said, “Despite reservations from locals and party leaders, BJP retained Jitendra Singh. This was probably because the party thought that opposition parties had no strong leader. However, the entry of Lal Singh in the poll fray has made the contest unpredictable,” said Rakesh.
The Udhampur district was dotted with banners and posters of BJP with PM Modi figuring prominently.
According to Rakesh, there is a slight edge of Jitendra Singh in Udhampur district while in Kathua district Lal Singh, being a local, has advantage.
About 16.23 lakh voters, including 8.45 lakh male and 7.77 lakh female, are eligible to vote in Udhampur seat, which is spread over five districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur and Kathua.
A young voter in Udhampur Shiv Kumar said it hardly matters who contests on behalf of BJP. “Our vote is for PM Modi. Despite reservations against Jitendra Singh, we will vote in favour of him to ensure victory of PM Modi,” he said.
The BJP’s star campaigners, including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, campaigned for Jitendra Singh.
On the contrary, only Sachin Pilot and Raj Babbar campaigned for Lal Singh in the constituency. In fact, there was a meme of how Priyanka Gandhi, who was supposed to visit Udhampur, turned out to be Raj Babbar. It is expected that DPAP candidate G M Saroori may cut Congress votes.