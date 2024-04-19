UGC’s move to bring domain experts draws talent from many academic streams

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC)’s Professor of Practice (PoP) scheme to bring domain experts into academics has attracted talent from engineering, health sciences, marketing, and hotel management streams. According to the findings of the latest survey conducted by UGC, Tamil Nadu has hired the highest number of academic experts.

As many as 93 experts are taking classes on various topics in the state’s higher educational institutions (HEIs) and sharing their domain knowledge with students, thus helping them be industry-ready. Tamil Nadu is followed by Odisha (48), Maharashtra (35), Haryana (32), and Karnataka (29).

The other states are Delhi (15), Andhra Pradesh (10), Rajasthan (9), Telangana (6), and Punjab (5), said the survey. Other disciplines that have drawn experts to teaching are tribal studies, biotechnology, microbiology and biochemistry, leadership, HR, entrepreneurship, and innovation.