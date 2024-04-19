Uproar over abusive language used against Chirag Paswan’s mother at RJD's Bihar poll rally

PATNA: A day ahead of Bihar’s four Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls, a video purportedly showing RJD workers using abusive language against LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan’s mother Reena Paswan in RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s election rally has gone viral.

RJD workers allegedly made adverse comments against Chirag’s mother during the rally in Jamui constituency from where Chirag’s brother-in-law Arun Bharti is contesting. RJD candidate Archana Ravidas was also present on the dais when party workers used the alleged offensive language.

Reacting sharply, Chirag said, “Tejashwi was present on the dais when RJD workers used abusive language against my family. Instead of stopping his party workers from making comments, Tejashwi was standing quite to make sure that his party workers finished making unsavoury comments against my mother and my sister. It is very unfortunate.”

When mediapersons approached Tejashwi, he asked, “Have I used abusive language? I have also seen that video. Nobody present on the dais was involved in it but somebody from the gathering did it.” He added, “I would not have tolerated had I heard such a language being used against Chirag’s mother.”

Former CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha patron Jitan Ram Manjhi wrote on X, “Till now, RJD goons used to attack Dalits behind the camera and played with our honour, but in Jamui, a Dalit leader like Chirag was abused along with his mother and sister on the instructions of Tejashwi. It is shameful. People of Bihar will take revenge for every insult of yours on the day of elections.”

Bihar all set for first phase of Lok Sabha polls

The stage is set for the first of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in Bihar on Friday. Four Lok Sabha constituencies — Aurangabad, Gaya (SC), Nawada and Jamui (SC) — are going to polls in the initial stage for which foolproof security arrangements have been made. Over 7.6 million voters are eligible to vote for 38 candidates in the fray in the first phase. A total of 7903 polling stations have been set up in all the four Lok Sabha constituencies. A total of 92602 first time voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase. Of the 7.6 million voters, 39,63,223 were male and 36,38,151 were female voters.