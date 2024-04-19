Yogi Adityanath takes jibe at Pakistan, cites ‘new India’

LUCKNOW: On a whirlwind tour of three western UP Lok Sabha constituencies—Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr—set to vote in Phase II on April 26, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday drew a parallel between the economic situation of India and neighbouring Pakistan, which is grappling with a bankruptcy-like scenario.
He stated that while India had provided free ration to 80 crore people for the past four years and would continue to do so for the next five years, in Pakistan, on the contrary, people were dying of hunger.
Seeking support for Dr Mahesh Sharma, BJP candidate from Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha seat, Arun Govil from Meerut and Atul Garg from Ghaziabad, the CM made a high point of ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Lord Ram idol on the first Ram Navami after his consecration in Ayodhya.
Addressing the public rallies organised for Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bulandshahr, he said: “The BJP stands for faith, security, and prosperity. Under SP, BSP, and Congress rules, the state frequently saw curfews lasting for months. Now there are no curfews. These parties were known for inciting unrest through riots. They adopted a ‘riot policy’, while we prioritized a ‘development policy’.” Highlighting the transformation in India, Yogi Adityanath said: “We are now in a ‘New India.’ Those who remember 2014 elections should make the new generation and first-time voters aware of the prevailing discontent and mistrust during that period.”
“Terrorism, Naxalism, and separatism were on the rise across the nation. Corruption was rampant in all sectors. The youth were disheartened, and farmers were driven to suicide,” he added.
Addressing a public meeting in Kithore, Meerut, seeking votes for BJP candidate from the Meerut-Hapur Lok Sabha seat, Arun Govil, Adityanath said that when Govil played Lord Ram in the Ramayana serial, he didn’t even know that one day, Lord Ram would celebrate his birthday in his abode. He added that Govil’s candidacy coincides with Lord Ram’s return to his birthplace.
Leading the campaign in Pilkhua, Hapur, in support of Ghaziabad candidate Atul Garg, he reiterated the chant ‘Phir ek bar Modi Sarkar, Abki bar 400 paar.’ He stated that the slogan was not merely echoing for no reason; it signified the transformation India had witnessed over the last decade.
He appreciated skilled craftsmanship of Pilkhua artisans and their handloom expertise. He counted infrastructure developments in the area, includa 12-lane highway between Delhi and Meerut and rapid rail project and metro.