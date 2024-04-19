Yogi Adityanath takes jibe at Pakistan, cites ‘new India’

LUCKNOW: On a whirlwind tour of three western UP Lok Sabha constituencies—Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr—set to vote in Phase II on April 26, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday drew a parallel between the economic situation of India and neighbouring Pakistan, which is grappling with a bankruptcy-like scenario.

He stated that while India had provided free ration to 80 crore people for the past four years and would continue to do so for the next five years, in Pakistan, on the contrary, people were dying of hunger.

Seeking support for Dr Mahesh Sharma, BJP candidate from Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha seat, Arun Govil from Meerut and Atul Garg from Ghaziabad, the CM made a high point of ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Lord Ram idol on the first Ram Navami after his consecration in Ayodhya.

Addressing the public rallies organised for Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bulandshahr, he said: “The BJP stands for faith, security, and prosperity. Under SP, BSP, and Congress rules, the state frequently saw curfews lasting for months. Now there are no curfews. These parties were known for inciting unrest through riots. They adopted a ‘riot policy’, while we prioritized a ‘development policy’.” Highlighting the transformation in India, Yogi Adityanath said: “We are now in a ‘New India.’ Those who remember 2014 elections should make the new generation and first-time voters aware of the prevailing discontent and mistrust during that period.”