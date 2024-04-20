Air taxis: Fly from Delhi to Gurgaon in 7 minutes

NEW DELHI: Get ready to travel from Central Delhi (Connaught Place) to Gurugram (Gurgaon) in Haryana in just 7 minutes as InterGlobe Enterprises, the promoter group of IndiGo, and US-based Archer Aviation plans to launch an all-electric air taxi service in 2026. The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will be able to carry four passengers and a pilot. The cost could be Rs 2,000-3,000 per passenger.

At present, it takes an hour to cover the 27-km distance from Central Delhi to Gurugram by road, and it could take more time if the traffic conditions are bad. Uber and Ola charge Rs 500-800, while Delhi Metro takes 50 minutes and charges Rs 50 to travel between the two locations.