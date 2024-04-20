BJP candidate from UP's Moradabad Kunwar Sarvesh Singh passes away a day after polling

LUCKNOW: In major turn of events, BJP candidate from Moradabad, Kunwar Sarvesh Singh passed away on Saturday. He had not being keeping well for sometime. He breathed his last in Delhi's AIIMS. He was 72.



Moradabad had voted in phase -I on Friday and the BJP candidate had cast his vote.



As per the initial reports, the demise of the BJP candidate was attributed to a cardiac arrest, however, the official confirmation was yet to land.



However, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhury confirming Singh's demise, stated that he had a medical condition in his throat and had undergone surgery. He had gone to AIIMS for a follow-up on Friday."

Pall of gloom descended in the ruling party camp with the news of Singh's demise.



Significantly, Kunwar Sarvesh Singh had been the five-time MLA of the BJP from Thakurdwara assembly segment of Moradabad. He represented the seat in UP assembly in 1991,1993,1996, 2002 and 2012.



He was elected MP from Moradabad in 2014 after the seeping saffron wave. However, he failed to retain the seat in 2019 and lost it to Samajwadi party candidate Dr ST Hasan.

Condoling his death, UP Chief Minister in a post on X in Hindi said, "I am shocked by the demise of BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency and former MP Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and their supporters to bear this loss. Om Shaanti.