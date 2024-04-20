BJP, Congress on edge as Maharashtra records low voter turnout in five seats in phase one LS polls

MUMBAI: The low voter turnout in all five Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra that went for elections in the first phase have increased tensions between BJP and Congress.

The five constituencies reported a voting percentage of 57.82 per cent.

Interestingly, the tribal and Naxalite-affected district Gadchiroli seat reported the highest voting percentage among the five seats at 66.3%.

However, in comparison, with the 2019 general sections the number was down by 6.03%.

Congress has fielded Dr Namdev Kirsan against BJP’s sitting Lok Sabha MP Ashok Nete in the Gadchiroli seat .

Nagpur Lok Sabha seat

Meanwhile, in Nagpur where Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is seeking a third term against the Congress candidate Vikas Thakre, a voting percentage of 51.54% was recorded against 57.8% in the 2019 elections.

A similar pattern was recorded in the other four remaining Lok Sabha seats.