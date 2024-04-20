BJP to win all 25 LS seats in Rajasthan, Vaibhav Gehlot will lose by huge margin: Amit Shah

JAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Rajasthan is going to give all 25 Lok Sabha seats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third time.

Addressing a poll rally in Bhilwara, Shah also targeted former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that he was stuck in the election campaign of his son Vaibhav Gehlot, the Congress candidate from the Jalore seat.

Vaibhav Gehlot is going to lose the election by a huge margin, the Union minister claimed.