INDIA bloc to launch mega poll campaign ‘Nyay Ulgulaan Maha Rally’ in Jharkhand on April 21

RANCHI: The INDI-Alliance is all set to launch its poll campaign ‘Nyay Ulgulaan Maha Rally’ in Jharkhand on April 21. The opposition bloc is expecting a crowd of over five lakh.

According to JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, this will be the second major rally of the INDI-Alliance, after the event held at the Ramleela ground in New Delhi.

Several top leaders including the Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Derek O Brien, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh will be attending the meeting.

Bhattacharya said that the proposed rally will highlight injustices against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and advocate for the protection of democracy.

“It will be a historical rally as the one organised in Jharkhand for the first time in 2001 after the formation of Jharkhand when people started coming from different parts of Jharkhand since the morning and kept on coming till next morning even after it was over. We are quite sure that this ‘Nyay Ulgulaan Maha Rally’ will cross that record and more than 3 lakh JMM workers and supporters will attend it, besides 2 lakh workers of other alliance partners,” said Bhattacharya.