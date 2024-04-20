Kharge tears into Nitish, says Bihar CM has neither any ideology nor principles

“Tejashwi has said my uncle has left and do not take him back. Nitish came to our camp by fluke but he cannot do it again and again. People should be alert as BJP and JD(U) are once again out to cheat you (in the election),” he said.

“In Bihar, there is a firm unity among constituents of the grand alliance. It does not matter whether BJP and JD(U) have come to power. If Nitish has walked out from the alliance, it does not mean people have left the coalition,” he said.

Targeting the BJP’s alliance with JD(U), Kharge said, “The so-called double engine in Bihar meets with frequent accidents, causing the train cars to decouple.”