Kharge tears into Nitish, says Bihar CM has neither any ideology nor principles

PATNA : Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused Bihar chief minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar of pursuing his politics without following any principle.
“Anybody forms a party to do politics by following certain principles, but Nitish lacks any ideology and principle,” Kharge said, addressing an election rally in Katihar in support of Congress candidate Tariq Anwar.
“You can fool people of the country for once, you can fool some people always, but you cannot fool all people all the time,” the Congress president said, targeting the JD(U) leader for snapping ties with INDIA bloc and forming a new government with the BJP’s support.
“Tejashwi has said my uncle has left and do not take him back. Nitish came to our camp by fluke but he cannot do it again and again. People should be alert as BJP and JD(U) are once again out to cheat you (in the election),” he said.
“In Bihar, there is a firm unity among constituents of the grand alliance. It does not matter whether BJP and JD(U) have come to power. If Nitish has walked out from the alliance, it does not mean people have left the coalition,” he said.
Targeting the BJP’s alliance with JD(U), Kharge said, “The so-called double engine in Bihar meets with frequent accidents, causing the train cars to decouple.”
He said BJP MPs and RSS president Mohan Bhagwat had made it clear that the Constitution would be changed if the BJP is voted back to power with a two-third majority, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is maintaining a stoic silence. “Why you do not retort to such people sharply and expel them from the party? Elephants have different teeth for eating and different ones for showing. BJP wants power to change the Constitution and Congress wants power for betterment of the poor,” he said.
Kharge also targeted Modi’s claim that the Congress manifesto was bearing the imprint of the Muslim League. He asked if his party’s poll promises were made only for Muslims.
The Congress president also hit back at Modi for his contention that 80-90 per cent of members of the Constituent Assembly were Sanatanis.