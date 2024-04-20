MahaYuti leaders struggle to unlock 7-seat Maha knot

MUMBAI : The first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha election concluded on Friday, but the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra still finds itself mired in uncertainty about the seat-sharing and announcement of candidates for seven seats.

According to Mahayuti leaders, disagreements persist among the alliance partners BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, delaying the announcement of candidates by the NDA.

The seven contentious Lok Sabha seats include South Mumbai, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North Central, Thane, Kalyan, Palghar, and Nasik.