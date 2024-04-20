MahaYuti leaders struggle to unlock 7-seat Maha knot

MUMBAI : The first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha election concluded on Friday, but the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra still finds itself mired in uncertainty about the seat-sharing and announcement of candidates for seven seats.
According to Mahayuti leaders, disagreements persist among the alliance partners BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, delaying the announcement of candidates by the NDA.
The seven contentious Lok Sabha seats include South Mumbai, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North Central, Thane, Kalyan, Palghar, and Nasik.
“There is significant confusion within Mahayuti regarding each seat, stemming from conflicting interests. BJP’s claim over traditional Shiv Sena seats such as Thane, Kalyan, Palghar and Nasik has exacerbated tensions. Moreover, concessions like Ratnagiri Sindhudurg to Union minister Narayan Rane and the Amarawati seat to BJP’s Navneet Rana, along with candidate replacements dictated by BJP leadership, indicate a diminishing space for CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena within the alliance,” said a Shiv Sena leader requesting anonymity.
The leader expressed concerns over Shinde’s ability to safeguard the party’s interests, questioning future loyalty from party members under such circumstances. “BJP’s apparent exploitation of its allies is disheartening. A fair and equitable seat-sharing arrangement is imperative. In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance has smoothly resolved seat-sharing and announced candidates, providing them with a campaign advantage. Our uncertainty risks damaging our electoral prospects,” he said.
Shinde’s proposal to field actor Govinda in Mumbai North West faced opposition from BJP’s Ram Naik, citing alleged underworld connections. “In Mumbai North Central, we struggle to identify a replacement for sitting MP Poonam Mahajan. BJP’s decision to deny her a ticket has left us grappling for a suitable name,” said a leader.
NCP’s Bhujbal declines to contest from Nasik
Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra faced a setback on Friday, with NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujal declining to contest from the Nasik seat. He however, said he will campaign for any NDA candidate from the seat. Bhujbal was keen to field his nephew Sameer Bhujbal from Nasik, but the top BJP leadership insisted that he contests. Bhujbal held surveys in Nasik with his name as candidate, but the results were not encouraging. Losing the polls would have ended his career.