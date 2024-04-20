Poll icons: 118-yr-old man, 117-yr-old woman oldest voters in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: At the age of 118 years, Dharamveer from Palwal district in Haryana has earned the distinction of being the oldest voter among the over 20 centenarians in the state. Haryana is gearing up for the polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana, Anurag Agarwal, said elderly and young voters, as well as those who have achieved milestones in various fields, have been selected as icons for district elections, with the aim of increasing voter turnout, a trend initiated during the last Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from Dharamveer, who is the oldest voter, Balbir Kaur (Sirsa) 117, Bhagwani (Sonipat) 116, Lakkhishek (Panipat) 115, Chandro Kaur (Rohtak) and Rani (Fatehabad) both 112, and Antidevi (Kurukshetra), Sarjit Kaur, and Chobi Devi all 111.

Similarly, Narayani (Rewari) is 110 years old, Fulla (Kaithal) 109, Chanderi Devi (Faridabad) 109, Ramdevi (Jind) 108, Hari (Nuh) 108, Meva Devi (Jhajjar), Gulzar Singh (Karnal), Shadkin and Shriram (Hisar), and Geena Devi (Charkhi Dadri) all 106. Additionally, Hardei (Bhiwani) is 103, and Phoolwati of Yamunanagar is 100 years old.