Poll icons: 118-yr-old man, 117-yr-old woman oldest voters in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: At the age of 118 years, Dharamveer from Palwal district in Haryana has earned the distinction of being the oldest voter among the over 20 centenarians in the state. Haryana is gearing up for the polls in the sixth phase on May 25.
Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana, Anurag Agarwal, said elderly and young voters, as well as those who have achieved milestones in various fields, have been selected as icons for district elections, with the aim of increasing voter turnout, a trend initiated during the last Lok Sabha elections.
Apart from Dharamveer, who is the oldest voter, Balbir Kaur (Sirsa) 117, Bhagwani (Sonipat) 116, Lakkhishek (Panipat) 115, Chandro Kaur (Rohtak) and Rani (Fatehabad) both 112, and Antidevi (Kurukshetra), Sarjit Kaur, and Chobi Devi all 111.
Similarly, Narayani (Rewari) is 110 years old, Fulla (Kaithal) 109, Chanderi Devi (Faridabad) 109, Ramdevi (Jind) 108, Hari (Nuh) 108, Meva Devi (Jhajjar), Gulzar Singh (Karnal), Shadkin and Shriram (Hisar), and Geena Devi (Charkhi Dadri) all 106. Additionally, Hardei (Bhiwani) is 103, and Phoolwati of Yamunanagar is 100 years old.
Talking about the young achievers, Agarwal said that Palak, who won the gold medal in shooting at the Asian Games 2023, has been selected as the icon of Jhajjar. Adarsh Singh, who won the silver medal in shooting at the 19th Asian Games, is the icon of Faridabad. Suman Devi, who secured third place in the 19th Senior Para Powerlifting Championship, and Yashika, a player of the state team in the National School Games held in Bhopal, have been chosen as icons for Panipat.
Similarly, Sarabjot Singh, who won the silver medal in shooting at the 19th Asian Games, is the icon of Ambala. Sonam Malik, who won the gold medal in the World Championship, represents Sonipat. Surinder Kaur, an Olympic hockey player, is the icon of Kurukshetra, and Muskan, who won first place in singing at the National Youth Festival, is the icon of Fatehabad.
Achievers feted
