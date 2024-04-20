'Prasar Bharati is now Prachar Bharati': Doordarshan's logo change sparks controversy

The change in colour of national broadcaster Doordarshan's iconic logo ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, shifting from red to what looks like saffron, has sparked a controversy. The announcement had come through DD News's official handle. "While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar," the tweet said.

Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar, who served as the CEO of Prasar Bharati, the statutory body overseeing Doordarshan and All India Radio, from 2012 to 2016, criticized the change, expressing concerns about what he called the "saffronisation" of the national broadcaster.

"National broadcaster Doordarshan colours its historic flagship logo in saffron! As its ex-CEO, I have been watching its saffronisation with alarm and feel - it's not Prasar Bharati any more - it's Prachar Bharati," he said in a post on X.

Expressing his opposition, Sircar stated in a video that he found it inappropriate for the national broadcaster to have chosen the colour 'saffron' for its branding. He also described the move as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, which imposes restrictions before elections to ensure a level playing field for candidates.