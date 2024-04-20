'Prasar Bharati is now Prachar Bharati': Doordarshan's logo change sparks controversy

The change in colour of national broadcaster Doordarshan's iconic logo ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, shifting from red to what looks like saffron, has sparked a controversy. The announcement had come through DD News's official handle. "While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar," the tweet said.
Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar, who served as the CEO of Prasar Bharati, the statutory body overseeing Doordarshan and All India Radio, from 2012 to 2016, criticized the change, expressing concerns about what he called the "saffronisation" of the national broadcaster.
"National broadcaster Doordarshan colours its historic flagship logo in saffron! As its ex-CEO, I have been watching its saffronisation with alarm and feel - it's not Prasar Bharati any more - it's Prachar Bharati," he said in a post on X.
Expressing his opposition, Sircar stated in a video that he found it inappropriate for the national broadcaster to have chosen the colour 'saffron' for its branding. He also described the move as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, which imposes restrictions before elections to ensure a level playing field for candidates.
Responding to the criticism, Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi explained to The Indian Express that the new logo features "a catchy orange colour" as part of the channel's branding and visual aesthetic.
Dwivedi mentioned that the revamp of DD News was initiated around the time of a previous overhaul for DD India, which established a new visual language for the channel. He emphasized that the use of orange was solely for branding purposes and should not be interpreted otherwise.
Furthermore, Dwivedi highlighted that the upgrade extended beyond the logo to encompass a comprehensive overhaul, including new sets, lighting, seating arrangements, and equipment enhancements.
Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari, who served from 2012 to 2014, alleged that the colour change was an attempt by the government to exert influence over government institutions.
Speaking to India Today, Tewari stated, "This is an attempt by the government to saffronise and take control of government institutions. This move undermines the neutrality and credibility of India's public broadcaster."
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed shock at the sudden change in colour of the Doordarshan logo during the national elections. She criticized the move as unethical, illegal, and indicative of a pro-BJP bias within the national public broadcaster.
Banerjee questioned how the Election Commission of India could permit such a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the electoral period. She called for the ECI to intervene promptly and revert the logo back to its original colour.