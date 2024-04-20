Three involved in shooting near polling station in Manipur arrested

IMPHAL: Manipur Police arrested three persons who were involved in a firing incident near a polling station in Imphal East district, an officer said.

The three arrested persons were involved in the firing incident at Moirangkampu Sajeb in Imphal East district in which a man was injured on Friday, the officer said.

The three had fled from the spot in a four wheeler after the firing incident and were arrested on Friday evening less than 5 km away from the incident site.