Will continue to work for welfare of people, says former Foreign Secretary Shringla

NEW DELHI: Former Foreign Secretary and G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla is not in the race for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, but continues to work on the ground in Darjeeling, Siliguri and neighbouring areas.

"My objective is to serve the people here and help them in whatever possible way from channelising the youth who are seeking employment, to working for the welfare of the elderly. I am working for the Prime Minister post retirement and reaching out to common people through the Darjeeling Welfare Society which was established nearly a decade back," Shringla told The New Indian Express.

Darjeeling and the Siliguri corridor area are strategic development initiatives which have suffered due to gaps in Centre-state coordination.

"The Siliguri corridor abuts Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and China and connects India to South East Asia and East Asia through Myanmar. So it is of strategic significance. Besides, there is a lot that needs to be done for the local people here," he added.

The locals of Darjeeling and Siliguri have been appreciative of his work in the area and were actually hoping to see him contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.