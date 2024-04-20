Women voters on top of BJP focus

NEW DELHI: As part of its national election strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is going all-out to woo women voters, particularly in the 12 states with more female voters.

Of its 423 candidates, 68 are women, accounting for nearly 16% of the contestants for the seven-phase elections, which got underway on Friday.

The party’s unique campaigns across the target states aim to strengthen the winnability of its women candidates in more than 100 seats as part of the strategy of winning 370 seats. Speaking to this newspaper, a senior party functionary pointed out that most BJP workers from the panchayats to district levels have been tasked with a ‘door to door’ campaign to polarise women and young voters.