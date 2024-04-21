Cong against development, stalled canal project, says Shah

JAIPUR/MATHURA: At a rally in Rajasthan’s Kota, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sharply criticized the Congress, branding it as anti-development.

Shah was in the town to garner support for Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. “Had the electorate voted for Congress in 2019, Kota would have been a stronghold for the Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned Islamic outfit. However, due to our support for Prime Minister Modi, the PFI influence has been eradicated,” said Shah.

He accused the former Ashok Gehlot-led government of hindering the state’s development. “The Gehlot government halted the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) for five years. In contrast, the Bhajan Lal administration advanced the ERCP work within just three months. PM Modi is committed to ensuring water in every village through the ERCP,” said the minister.

He expressed confidence in the BJP sweeping all seats. “All 12 seats contested in the state will be won by Narendra Modi,” Shah said. Om Birla has won from Kota twice with a margin of over two lakh votes. He faces Congress’ Pahlad Gunjal, who recently switched from BJP to Congress. “Every vote cast for Om Birla in Kota-Bundi directly supports Modi ji,” he added.