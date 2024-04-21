Country believes new journey into future will begin from elections: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is now projecting with self-confidence the mantras of truth and non-violence globally as a solution to the problems facing the world and its cultural image is playing a big role in it as well.

Addressing the 2,550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav here, Modi said his government put emphasis on promoting heritage as well as material development when it came to power in 2014 at a time when the country was engulfed in despair, a swipe at the previous UPA dispensation.

Referring to the Lok Sabha polls, he said a big festival of democracy is happening "and, the country believes from here a new journey into future will also begin".

He cited his government's promotion of Indian heritage like yoga and Ayurveda, asserting that the country's new generation now believes that self-pride is its identity.

The country is now projecting the mantras of truth and non-violence globally as a solution to problems facing the world with self-confidence, he said.

India's growing strength and foreign policy are cited as the reasons for the world expecting the road to peace from it but its cultural image has played a big role as well, Modi said.

At a time of global conflicts, the teachings of tirthankars, revered spiritual Jain gurus, are more relevant, he said.

The prime minister also suggested to the audience that they should use their franchise early in the day and added in a lighter vein that saints have links to lotus, a flower often used in holy events which also is the BJP's poll symbol.

The event is a rare occasion and is happening at the beginning of 'Amrit Kaal', Modi said, adding the country is working to make centenary year of freedom a "golden centenary".

The idea of 'Amrit Kaal' is not merely a resolve but India's spiritual inspiration, he asserted.

India is not only the oldest living civilisation but a safe shelter for humanity too, he said.

The prime minister also said that "Bhagwan Mahavir's message of peace, compassion and brotherhood are a source of great inspiration for everyone".