INDIA bloc will win more than 300 seats in Lok Sabha elections: Uddhav

BULDHANA: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday claimed the opposition INDI alliance will win more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally in Buldhana for Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Narendra Khedekar, Thackeray said the ruling party (BJP) will be taught a lesson by the people for calling his party "nakli" Shiv Sena.

Khedekar is pitted against Pratap Jadhav, who belongs to the Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Thackeray targeted the BJP-led Central government over the GST regime and agricultural policies. He said farmers are paying an 18 per cent GST on fertilisers. This translates into the payment of Rs 18,000 GST for fertilisers worth Rs 1 lakh whereas under the Namo Sanman Yojana, farmers get (financial assistance of) Rs 6,000, he said.

Thackeray said the BJP claims to have finished him (politically) but still targets him every day.