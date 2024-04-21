Lalu’s daughter locked in grim battle against BJP's Rudy in Bihar

SARAN(BIHAR): Amid soaring mercury, the political temperature in Bihar’s Saran Lok Sabha seat, the place of Bharat Ratna awardee Loknayak Jay Prakash Narayan who propounded Total Revolution, is going up. BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, 62, and Rohini Acharya, 44, a daughter of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, are fighting it out in the constituency that will go to polls on May 20.

Rudy, who was a pilot, is seeking another term from the seat, reiterating his party’s commitment to a “total freedom from corruption” in the country. Rohini, an MBBS doctor, says she will launch a “total revolution against dictatorial politics” of the ruling BJP if she is elected. PM Narendra Modi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad cast a shadow on the poll battle. “We will vote for the BJP candidate only because we think that the country needs Modi. Otherwise, the MP goes beyond our reach after he wins,” said Pramod Singh, 45, a pharmacist at Sonepur.

Many voters in rural areas said they are not familiar with Rohani but would like to vote for her as she is the daughter of Lalu, who they said has given voice to the downtrodden and OBC people in the state.

“She is an inspiration to us because of her dedication towards her parents. She didn’t think of her life and donated her one kidney to save her father. It was praised by BJP leaders also. So, we would like to see her as our new-generation representative in the LS,” said Neelima Kumar, pursuing MA first year from JP University.