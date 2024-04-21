MHA launches ‘Pratibimb’ to help police crackdown on cyber frauds

NEW DELHI: Aiming to hit hard at cyber criminals and the crime hotspots, the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has developed and launched a software called ‘Pratibimb’ to help enforcement agencies, including state police forces, to map cyber criminals in real time and destroy their network, officials said.

‘Pratibimb’ offers a unique advantage of projecting mobile numbers used in cybercrimes across the entire country onto a Geographic Information System (GIS) map, said officials.

The software also provides a map view to personnel of the law enforcement agencies and service providers to ascertain the actual locations of mobile numbers active in criminal activities. With the launch of ‘Pratibimb’, the MHA has issued directions to concerned central state agencies to initiate action against identified 12 cybercriminal hotspots and have asked them to narrow down for targeted actions.

A senior official said, “Since the software was launched last week, monitoring of these criminals, it was observed that they change their locations after raids by local police, posing a challenge as their continuous movement is not easy to track and is a time-consuming practice.”