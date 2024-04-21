INTERVIEW | ‘Regional parties a key factor in many states,’ says Sukhbir Singh Badal

Q: What’s your take on the electoral bonds issue?

A: The electoral bond list has revealed everything. This is not the way. What is the problem in giving cheques to parties in a transparent manner? There is something fishy when a company with a profit of ₹250-crore gives a donation of ₹1,300 crore in electoral bonds.

Q: The INDIA bloc has been accusing the BJP of trying to crush opposition by misusing central agencies, your take on it?

A: I strongly believe no government should use government agencies as a political tool. This affects the credibility of a government. The ED appears to have become a weapon. In a democracy, you can’t win hearts with dictatorship.

Q: Why did not your party join the INDIA bloc?

A: There was absolutely no question of doing that. The Congress, which heads the INDIA alliance, is responsible not only for attacking Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) with tanks and mortars, but is also responsible for the genocide of Sikhs in 1984. This genocide was sponsored by the Congress party. The Sikh community can never forgive the Congress for these acts.

Q: There is opposition to use of EVMs as some demonstrations have revealed that these machines can be managed to favor a particular party?

A: This is an issue which is being adjudicated by the Supreme Court. Let it arrive at a conclusion on this.

Q: Many families from Punjab move to other countries to earn a living. Is this because of unemployment or lack of opportunities or is the atmosphere not conducive?

A: Punjab has witnessed ten years of misrule during the last ten years, first at the hands of the Congress and now the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Punjab has also gone back with no infrastructure project or investment coming into the state. This has resulted in joblessness. It has not helped that the current AAP government has chosen to give government jobs to outsiders. All this coupled with lawlessness has resulted in exodus of youth to foreign countries.

Q: On what issues will your party contest these Lok Sabha elections?

A: We are committed to more powers for the state and a genuine federal structure. We also want the opening of the Attari and Ferozepur borders with Pakistan to facilitate trade to central Asia. We also want an end to misuse of draconian laws like NSA. We have always strived to take everyone along on the path to progress and will work to preserve the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony on the basis of the vision of Sarbat da Bhala.

Q: You publicly apologized in the Golden Temple for the 2015 sacrilege incidents. Do you think the people have forgiven you and this issue is closed for good or will it continue to haunt your party?

A: What I did in the precincts of Sri Akal Takht Sahib came from my heart. I was pained at the incidents of sacrileges which occurred during our stint in power and apologized to our Guru. I do not want to politicize this issue. Sacrileges are occurring even now but we have not tried to draw any political dividend from them.

Q: The yatras are the flavor of this poll season. How has Punjab Bachao Yatra yielded results?

A: You are saying Yatras are becoming the flavor of the season but the truth is that the SAD only is taking out a Yatra and reaching out to the people directly. All other parties are afraid to go to the people in the same manner because they know they will be exposed and even hauled up for their misdeeds.