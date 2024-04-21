‘Should one have so many kids’: Nitish’s jibe at Lalu

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar courted a controversy on Saturday when he took a jibe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad over having “too many children”, and asked “itna zyaada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, baal baccha (should someone have so many children)?”

Nitish made remarks against Lalu and his family members at an election rally in Bihar’s Katihar Lok Sabha constituency from where JD(U) MP Dulal Chand Goswami is seeking re-election. He is pitted against former union minister and Congress candidate Tariq Anwar.

“Some people claim everything these days. They appointed their wives when they were removed from post (CM’s post). Now, it is their children these days. ‘Ab paida to bahut kar diya. Itna zyaada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, baal bacha?” asked Kumar while addressing a public rally at Katihar.

“Now they have involved their sons, daughters, and everyone. They keep saying something or other everywhere. They forget the old things, hence I want to tell everyone that no work was done in the state during the RJD regime. There were no roads or education,” he added.