‘Aladdin Ka Chirag’: Haryana CM’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over poverty remark

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “crown prince” who can eradicate poverty in a stroke, while alleging that “regionalism and dynastic politics” flourished when the Congress was helming the state.

“Now, the Congress’ ‘yuvraj’ says he will eradicate poverty in one stroke. Which ‘Aladdin Ka Chirag’ (magic lamp) has he got now?” he quipped.

Addressing an election rally in Bahadurgarh for BJP MP from Rohtak Arvind Sharma, CM Saini said,“The Congress prince talks of waiving farmers’ loans. During the last elections too, the party lied. In Rajasthan, while 4,000 farmers ended their lives, the land of 16,000 others got attached (due to loan default).”

Saini alleged that during the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in the state, farmers used to get cheques for Rs 2 and Rs 5 as compensation. “The arrears of Haryana’s farmers were cleared by Manohar Lal Khattar,” he claimed.