‘Aladdin Ka Chirag’: Haryana CM’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over poverty remark

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “crown prince” who can eradicate poverty in a stroke, while alleging that “regionalism and dynastic politics” flourished when the Congress was helming the state.
“Now, the Congress’ ‘yuvraj’ says he will eradicate poverty in one stroke. Which ‘Aladdin Ka Chirag’ (magic lamp) has he got now?” he quipped.
Addressing an election rally in Bahadurgarh for BJP MP from Rohtak Arvind Sharma, CM Saini said,“The Congress prince talks of waiving farmers’ loans. During the last elections too, the party lied. In Rajasthan, while 4,000 farmers ended their lives, the land of 16,000 others got attached (due to loan default).”
Saini alleged that during the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in the state, farmers used to get cheques for Rs 2 and Rs 5 as compensation. “The arrears of Haryana’s farmers were cleared by Manohar Lal Khattar,” he claimed.
Hitting out at Deepender Hooda, the probable candidate of the Congress from Rohtak, Saini said that during campaigning he levelled false allegations. “The Congress leader here makes baseless allegations. Everyone knows what they did during their time. Be it Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Sampla or Jhajjar, our mothers and sisters had to carry water pots on their heads and walk for kilometers. The BJP government has ensured clean drinking water in everyone’s homes,” he said. Recently, Deepender had said people in Rohtak had complained of contaminated potable water in some areas while others did not get water supply for months.
Saini alleged that “regionalism and dynastic politics” flourished in Haryana when the Congress was in power. “There was favouritism in giving jobs while corruption was rampant,” he alleged.
He asserted that the country is moving ahead rapidly on the path of progress under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi.
“The Modi government initiated many schemes in the last 10 years for the benefit of the poor and farmers, bringing smiles to their faces. On the other hand, the Congress in the six decades it was in power did nothing for poverty alleviation.