BJP says opposition parties resorting to 'appeasement' politics

The BJP alleged on Monday that the opposition has resorted to blatant appeasement politics, anti-Hindu agenda and joining hands with anti-India forces in desperation, as it is becoming clear that the ruling NDA will reach its target of winning over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Its spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia cited the murder of Neha Hiremath (23), daughter of Congress councillor Niranjan Hiremath in Karnataka, and claimed that the state government is not taking appropriate action due to the religion of the accused.

Fayaz, who allegedly stabbed the victim on a college campus, has been arrested by the police.

Bhatia said Niranjan Hiremath has stated that he had given to police names of eight persons who were allegedly involved in his daughter's murder but none of them has been arrested and that the CBI should probe the case.

"Her father is himself saying that he has lost faith in the police but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is shielding the accused," the BJP spokesperson alleged.

While BJP president J P Nadda met the victim's family members, no senior Congress leader such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or the chief minister met them, he said.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that some people who raised 'the Jai Shri Ram' slogan during a Ram Navami procession were beaten up and said that there is a "jungle raj" in Karnataka.

Bhatia alleged that the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls seems to be inspired by Pakistan's founder M A Jinnah as it speaks of strengthening personal laws.

Will the practice of triple talaq, which was banned and made a criminal offence by the Modi government, be brought back, he asked and also attacked the Congress for its leader P Chidambaram's assertion that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be repealed if the INDIA bloc comes to power.

As the BJP's graph rises during the polls and it becomes clear that the ruling National Democratic Alliance will reach its target of over 400 seats, the opposition, especially the Congress, is turning desperate, Bhatia claimed.