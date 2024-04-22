Congress announces 11 more LS candidates, buzz over Rahul from Amethi and Priyanka from Rae Bareli

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday announced 11 more candidates for the Lok Saha polls amid intense speculation that former party president Rahul Gandhi will file a nomination to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi after the second phase of elections, which is slated for April 26.

Gandhi is seeking a mandate for the second time from Kerala’s Wayanad, which is going to polls in the second phase. It was also speculated that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her electoral debut from the party’s Uttar Pradesh stronghold of Rae Bareli, a seat earlier held by her mother Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress Central Election Committee, which met earlier in the day, was expected to decide on candidates for Haryana, the remaining seats in Bihar, Punjab, and the crucial seats Amethi and Rae Bareli in UP. However, sources said that the UP seats were not on the agenda of the meeting. The meeting was chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Sonia Gandhi, senior leaders Salman Khurshid and Ambika Soni, among others.

Several names were discussed for Punjab and Bihar and a final decision on key seats was left for the Congress president to take, the sources said. They added that the next list of candidates would be announced “very soon”.