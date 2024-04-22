‘Congress selling lies on Constitution to scare voters’: PM Modi

He went on to say that if the Opposition won the election, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country’s resources. “This urban-naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your Mangalsutra. They can go to that level,” Modi said.

Earlier, speaking at Jalore, Modi charged that Congress leaders exploited the country and they cannot be entrusted with leading the nation once again.

The prime minister said the grand old party can only blame itself for its current predicament. “They ruled for 60 years, yet left our mothers and sisters longing for basic amenities like toilets, gas, electricity, and bank accounts. Their legacy of nepotism and corruption has weakened the nation, and they are now facing the consequences,” he said.